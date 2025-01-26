Tennessee Basketball Showed a Lot of Promise in Loss at No. 1 Auburn
Volunteers push top-ranked Tigers to the brink, showcasing elite defense in near-upset of unbeaten SEC powerhouse.
Tennessee came heartbreakingly close to doing the unthinkable on Thursday night: beating No. 1 Auburn in their own house.
Neville Arena, where the Tigers had been untouchable all season, nearly witnessed its first loss as the Volunteers pushed Auburn to the brink before falling 53-51 in a defensive war.
Auburn, the best team in the country, boasts college basketball’s most potent offense. Yet Tennessee turned the game into a grind, holding the Tigers to just 31% shooting and 3-of-20 from beyond the arc. No other team has come close to disrupting Auburn’s rhythm like this, and it nearly resulted in the Vols pulling off what would have been the best win any team has had this year.
The game was a back-and-forth battle from the start, featuring 10 lead changes and 12 ties. Auburn took a slim 22-20 lead into halftime, but Tennessee refused to back down. With just over two minutes remaining, Zakai Zeigler’s free throws gave the Volunteers a four-point lead, their largest of the night and the top-ranked Tigers suddenly looked like they may lose.
But as great teams do, Auburn found a way to respond. Johni Broome, who finished with a game-high 16 points and 13 rebounds, powered the Tigers all night. Still, Tennessee had its chances. A missed three-pointer in the final seconds sealed the Volunteers’ fate, leaving them just short of a landmark win.
It was Tennessee’s defense that told the story. Auburn’s vaunted offense, which had routinely overwhelmed opponents, was held to its lowest point total of the season. The Tigers’ shooters couldn’t find daylight, hitting just 15% from three. The Volunteers also forced 11 turnovers.
The loss drops Tennessee to 17-3 overall and 4-3 in SEC play, but it’s hard to view this performance in a negative way. Auburn, now 18-1 and 6-0 in the SEC, escaped with its perfect home record intact, but Tennessee sent a message to the rest of the country: the Vols are still for real.
For 40 minutes, Tennessee stood toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in the country on their own court and made them look human. If Tennessee can play with this level of grit and tenacity moving forward, they may just find themselves on the other side of a similar battle when it matters most.
