Volunteer Country

Tennessee Basketball Surges to No. 4 After Crushing Florida, Shaking Off Kentucky Loss

Tennessee climbs four spots in the rankings after a dominant win over Florida.

Tanner Johnson

Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5) celebrates with Tennessee's Chaz Lanier (2) during an NCAA college basketball game between Tennessee and Florida in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Tennessee defeated Florida.
Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5) celebrates with Tennessee's Chaz Lanier (2) during an NCAA college basketball game between Tennessee and Florida in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Tennessee defeated Florida. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee climbs four spots in the rankings after a dominant win over Florida.

Tennessee basketball made a significant jump in the latest rankings, climbing four spots despite a mixed week that saw both a tough loss and a statement victory.

The Volunteers, now 18-4 overall and 5-4 in SEC play, moved from eighth to fourth in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

Their rise in the rankings comes after splitting a pair of high-profile matchups at home. The week started with a narrow 78-73 loss to No. 12 Kentucky, but Tennessee quickly rebounded in dominant fashion. Playing without key contributors Igor Miličić Jr. and Zakai Zeigler, the Vols stunned No. 5 Florida with a convincing 64-44 win, showcasing their defensive prowess.

Chaz Lanier led the way with 19 points, while the defense held the Gators to their lowest-scoring total of the season.

This marks the 11th consecutive week Tennessee has been ranked in the AP top 10, a streak that ties for the fifth-longest in program history. Under head coach Rick Barnes, the Volunteers have consistently remained among the nation’s elite, spending 73 straight weeks in the AP Poll—by far the longest active streak in the SEC.

Tennessee’s ranking surge reflects both the team's resilience and the strength of the SEC this season. The conference boasts seven teams ranked in the top 16 of both major polls, highlighting the level of competition the Volunteers face on a weekly basis. Their ability to recover from setbacks like the UK loss and deliver dominant performances against top-ranked opponents has kept them firmly in the national spotlight.

The Volunteers now turn their attention to another major test as they prepare to face No. 15 Missouri on Wednesday. With four straight games against AP top-15 opponents already behind them, Tennessee continues to battle through one of the toughest stretches in college basketball.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Tanner Johnson
TANNER JOHNSON

Tanner Johnson is an accomplished sports writer and journalist with extensive experience covering a wide range of collegiate and professional sports. He brings a well-rounded perspective to his national reporting, drawing on his knowledge of teams from across the country. Tanner has provided in-depth coverage of teams such as the Tennessee Titans, Tennessee Volunteers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, and TCU Horned Frogs. His experience spans various sports, including football, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, and track and field; reflecting his broad interest and commitment to sports journalism.

Home/Men's Basketball