Tennessee Basketball Surges to No. 4 After Crushing Florida, Shaking Off Kentucky Loss
Tennessee climbs four spots in the rankings after a dominant win over Florida.
Tennessee basketball made a significant jump in the latest rankings, climbing four spots despite a mixed week that saw both a tough loss and a statement victory.
The Volunteers, now 18-4 overall and 5-4 in SEC play, moved from eighth to fourth in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.
Their rise in the rankings comes after splitting a pair of high-profile matchups at home. The week started with a narrow 78-73 loss to No. 12 Kentucky, but Tennessee quickly rebounded in dominant fashion. Playing without key contributors Igor Miličić Jr. and Zakai Zeigler, the Vols stunned No. 5 Florida with a convincing 64-44 win, showcasing their defensive prowess.
Chaz Lanier led the way with 19 points, while the defense held the Gators to their lowest-scoring total of the season.
This marks the 11th consecutive week Tennessee has been ranked in the AP top 10, a streak that ties for the fifth-longest in program history. Under head coach Rick Barnes, the Volunteers have consistently remained among the nation’s elite, spending 73 straight weeks in the AP Poll—by far the longest active streak in the SEC.
Tennessee’s ranking surge reflects both the team's resilience and the strength of the SEC this season. The conference boasts seven teams ranked in the top 16 of both major polls, highlighting the level of competition the Volunteers face on a weekly basis. Their ability to recover from setbacks like the UK loss and deliver dominant performances against top-ranked opponents has kept them firmly in the national spotlight.
The Volunteers now turn their attention to another major test as they prepare to face No. 15 Missouri on Wednesday. With four straight games against AP top-15 opponents already behind them, Tennessee continues to battle through one of the toughest stretches in college basketball.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?
- Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee
- BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
- Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats
- Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
- Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest
- No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Crushed By Florida as Offense Disappears
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports