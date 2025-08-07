Tennessee Head Coach Rick Barnes Heaps Praise On Freshman Phenom Nate Ament
Head Coach Rick Barnes joined the Players Era podcast and talked very highly of his incoming freshman wing, Nate Ament. Here is what he said in a quote.
“He’s the kind of versatile talent who can impact the game in a variety of ways, and in our eyes, he was the No. 1 player in the class.”
Ament is one of the highest recruits to come to Tennessee. The former five-star prospect was heavily coveted in the 2025 class but chose the Volunteers as his college basketball team.
He already has an impressive resume, including being named a McDonald’s All-American, playing in the Nike Hoop summit, and winning gold with Team USA in the 2024 FIBA U18 Americup. His senior season was an elite one as he averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds a gam,e which earned him Gatorade Virginia Player of the Year. He also won a state championship and led his team to a 42-8 record.
Head coach Rick Barnes is no stranger to signing five-star prospects in his regime. He’s signed Josiah-Jordan James, Keon Johnson, Jaden Springer, Kennedy Chandler, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, and Julian Phillips. This year Tennessee team has a nice blend of youthful exuberance and veterans on the team. Ament looks like he will be an instant impact player for the Volunteers this year and be a big focal point for the Vols success. Ament certainly has all the tools with his impressive skillset and his 6’9 frame that can do a little bit of everything on the court. The Tennessee coaching staff has continued to take notice and rave about the standout prospect.