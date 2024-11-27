UT Martin vs Tennessee Volunteers Basketball Preview
A look at the Tennessee Volunteers' matchup against UT Martin on Wednesday.
The Tennessee Volunteers men's basketball team has gotten off to a hot start this season as they are 6-0 on the season with a big win against a ranked Baylor team. One of the biggest performers for the Volunteers has been Chaz Lanier, who transferred in this offseason, as he is averaging 17.7 points per game. They will look to continue their streak of success on Wednesday against UT Martin.
The Skyhawks are 2-4 on the season and are currently on a four game losing streak. Josu Grullon is the name to keep an eye on as he is the teams leading scorer, averaging 18.2 points per game. UT Martin as a team this season is shooting just 40% from the field compared to Tennessee's 53.2%.
Some other notable Volunteers that are off to some hot starts this season is Zakai Zeigler. He is averaging 11.8 points per game but has also has been an impressive playmaker this season. He is currently averaging 7.7 assists per game, he had nine against Baylor.
It's still very early on in the season but Tennessee is already looking like they are poised to make another deep run into the postseason this year. They still have a good number of games left before they start conference play and they will have an opportunity to continue to prove themselves as a powerhouse against UT Martin on Wednesday.
