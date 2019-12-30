‘I Trust These Guys’: Barnes Instills Confidence in Vols Ahead of Conference Play

In the past decade, Tennessee athletics has become quite the acquaintance to adversity. Whether it overcomes it or not, the Vols have experienced a plethora of it since 2010.

As the decade prepares to close, Rick Barnes and UT basketball now must overcome that same familiar foe. Only this time, the obstacle comes from within.

Set to open up SEC play on Saturday, the Vols will welcome a team with an identical non-conference record to Thompson-Boling Arena. They’re also facing a team that suffered a gut-wrenching defeat in the Sweet 16 just as they did.

LSU may not be the juggernaut that it was last season, but the Tigers will present challenges that Tennessee, outside of Wisconsin and Memphis, has yet to face.

Coming off of a 20-point thumping at the hands of the Badgers, Barnes feels that UT’s lack of experience played a major role in the Vols’ recent demise.

“These guys have not been in this situation where they’ve been counted on heavily,” Barnes said. “It’s not anything that we can’t fix...there’s no doubt in my mind that they’re going to work hard at getting better.”

It was that wake-up call that sent Tennessee’s veterans and youth alike back into the gym for off-day preparation.

While the Vols will likely not find a quick fix to their current predicament, taking extra time to correct mistakes that were made is a step in the right direction. UT no longer has the luxury of leaning on All-SEC talent on a nightly basis, and Barnes realizes that.

That doesn’t mean he isn’t impressed by what he’s observed thus far. In fact, when Tennessee put together this schedule, it was with the likes of Grant Williams, Jordan Bone and Lamonte Turner in mind.

Despite being without those names, Barnes’ confidence in his players is as high as its been.

“When you got guys that do that, you have a chance to be a good basketball team,” Barnes said. “When we put together this schedule, it wasn’t for these guys, but they have to deal with it.”

Barnes may like what he sees, but he still feels that the Vols have a long road ahead of them to get where they need to be.

Their inexperience has had quite a bit to do with that.

Whether it’s a poor closeout on a jump shot or having your hands down on defense, Barnes feels that UT’s youth will only get better with each lesson from in-game situations that may have not gone in its favor.

“They already are finding out the fine line between winning and losing,” Barnes said. “Those are the things that younger guys have to get busted on before they figure it out and they’re going to have to figure it out because we’re going to continue to play teams that play at a high level.”

Tennessee’s SEC schedule includes two matchups with eighth-ranked Auburn and 17th-ranked Kentucky, not to mention all that comes in between.

Barnes, however, feels that the Vols are on the right track to rebounding from subpar showings in recent weeks. He also feels that UT’s seven days of rest between games couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I believe all of this works out for the right reason and I think this week off is here for the right reason...it has come at a good time,” Barnes said. “Not that we planned it, but it has come at a good time because we have things that we can work on.”

That work began with a lengthy film session prior to practice on Monday, with Barnes stating that the Vols’ coaching staff was going to “show them how momentum can play a huge part in a game.”

While Tennessee has handled momentum shifts well in the past, being void of the veteran leadership that was responsible for pushing through those rough patches has made the road far more difficult.

That’s just part of sports according to Barnes, however, and he feels that the more adversity the Vols face, the better they will be over time.

“It’s tough, but if you’re going to play sports, there’s going to be adversity,” Barnes said. “And you have to learn how to handle that and fight through it when it’s not going your way.”

Being able to overcome hardships on the court is an aspect of the game that this version of Tennessee has yet to figure out, but the sooner the Vols do, the better off they will be over the final half of the regular season.

“They’re going to have to figure out how to do that.”