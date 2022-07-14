Elite Small Forward, Top Vols Basketball Target Justin Edwards Sets Commitment Date

2023 Imhotep Charter (Pa.) small forward Justin Edwards is a consensus top-five prospect. The standout prospect has announced that he will reveal his college decision on July 25th, per multiple reports. The decision is widely viewed as a two-team race between Tennessee and Kentucky as it heads toward the finish line.

Edwards led Imhotep to a 29-4 record last winter, and he is widely regarded as one of the top scorers in the nation, which has been a key selling point for the Vols to this stage.

Edwards is the top-rated small forward in America. If Tennessee was to land and sign the prized prospect, he would be the highest rated commitment in University history.

Tennessee already has one commitment in the 2023 class in Cade Phillips, who was a legacy prospect at Alabama, but chose the Vols over the Crimson Tide in May.

Edwards is set to compete at the Peach Jam later this month, which was where he was originally planning to announce his commitment. Needless to say, all eyes will be upon him as the stars of the prep scene flock to the AAU competition.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.