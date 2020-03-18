Volunteer Country
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

English to remain with Vols following SEMO rumors

Cory Sanning

Tennessee assistant coach Kim English isn’t going anywhere, although the past 24 hours likely led you to feel different.

Following rumors that the former Missouri basketball star was a leading candidate to become the head coach at SEMO, English opted to remain on Rick Barnes’ staff in Knoxville instead.

The news was first reported by Rivals’ Gabe DeArmond, who announced it via Twitter.

In just his first season with the Vols, English was an integral part of Barnes’ coaching staff and served in the perfect “players’ coach” role.

When individuals needed someone to relate to or get up shots with, English was their go-to guy. He also had a heavy hand in UT’s recruiting process.

A two-time All-Big 12 performer during his days with the Tigers from 2008-2012, English joined the Vols prior to this year after lengthy conversations with Barnes during the off-season.

The 44th overall pick by the Detroit Pistons in the 2012 NBA Draft, he brought on a plethora of experience from both the collegiate and professional levels. He was also no novice when it pertained to coaching, either.

English spent two seasons as an assistant under Tad Boyle at Colorado, helping lead the Buffaloes to consecutive winning seasons.

It was his drive, focus and ability to relate to players that initially drew Barnes’ attention. Once the two spent some time on the road together recruiting, he knew that English was his guy.

“He’s got tremendous energy and drive and is a great communicator,” Barnes said at English’s introductory press conference. “Our players will love working with him.”

Tennessee went 17-14 this season prior to the SEC Tournament in Nashville, where play was subsequently canceled due to the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus.

Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tennessee cancels Pro Day, Orange & White game following SEC announcement

The SEC will keep all athletic events on standby throughout the end of the school year, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Cory Sanning

Tennessee officially offers Virginia three-star defensive end

Despite in-person recruiting meetings having been suspended until further notice, the Vols continue to plug away at talent in surrounding states.

Cory Sanning

Projecting where former Vols land in this year’s NFL Draft

Several former Tennessee football standouts are set to take the next step in this year’s NFL Draft, but where will they land?

Jacob Boughter

Former Vol Colquitt inks extension with Vikings

Former Tennessee punter Britton Colquitt agreed to an extension with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, according to Adam Schefter.

Cory Sanning

Looking back at Tennessee’s memorable semifinal win over Kentucky

Erasing a eight-point deficit with just 2:53 remaining in regulation, Tennessee took down Kentucky in perhaps the most entertaining matchup of last year’s SEC Tournament.

Cory Sanning

Projecting Tennessee football’s quarterback rotation

Tennessee has a plethora of options to choose from at the quarterback position this fall, but which one will rise above the rest?

Cory Sanning

One Former Tennessee Player Ranked in Latest SI Draft Rankings

Jauan Jennings is Tennessee’s lone representative in Sports Illustrated’s draft rankings.

Cory Sanning

Vols remain in play for highly-coveted defensive back

Despite recruiting efforts having been ceased due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Tennessee remains in contention for three-star prospect Ryan Barnes.

Cory Sanning

Sanning: Tennessee seniors deserved much better ending

With the cancellation of sporting events across the globe impacting society at large, Cory Sanning says that Tennessee’s senior athletes deserved a far better ending.

Cory Sanning

Letter from the Publisher: Stay strong, Tennessee fans. We're here for you

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 across the United States, the country has entered a national state of emergency. But don't fret, fans of the Vols. We will always be here.

Cory Sanning