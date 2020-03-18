English to remain with Vols following SEMO rumors

Tennessee assistant coach Kim English isn’t going anywhere, although the past 24 hours likely led you to feel different.

Following rumors that the former Missouri basketball star was a leading candidate to become the head coach at SEMO, English opted to remain on Rick Barnes’ staff in Knoxville instead.

The news was first reported by Rivals’ Gabe DeArmond, who announced it via Twitter.

In just his first season with the Vols, English was an integral part of Barnes’ coaching staff and served in the perfect “players’ coach” role.

When individuals needed someone to relate to or get up shots with, English was their go-to guy. He also had a heavy hand in UT’s recruiting process.

A two-time All-Big 12 performer during his days with the Tigers from 2008-2012, English joined the Vols prior to this year after lengthy conversations with Barnes during the off-season.

The 44th overall pick by the Detroit Pistons in the 2012 NBA Draft, he brought on a plethora of experience from both the collegiate and professional levels. He was also no novice when it pertained to coaching, either.

English spent two seasons as an assistant under Tad Boyle at Colorado, helping lead the Buffaloes to consecutive winning seasons.

It was his drive, focus and ability to relate to players that initially drew Barnes’ attention. Once the two spent some time on the road together recruiting, he knew that English was his guy.

“He’s got tremendous energy and drive and is a great communicator,” Barnes said at English’s introductory press conference. “Our players will love working with him.”



Tennessee went 17-14 this season prior to the SEC Tournament in Nashville, where play was subsequently canceled due to the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus.