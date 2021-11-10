Everything Rick Barnes Said Following Tennessee's First Win of the Season

Below is a full transcript from Rick Barnes' post-game press conference. To watch the press conference, click here.

Tennessee HC Rick Barnes:

On Kennedy Chandler’s debut…

“We know offensively that he’s electric. He can do a lot of things. He’s learning how to run a system. Defensively, he’s learning that there are a lot of guys that have the ability to go by him. Tonight, defensively, he was reaching and lunging. We did that as a group and were giving straight-line drives. We came into the game wanting to defend the 3-point line. We think it’s really important when we play certain teams that we do that. Talking about Kennedy, at half court, he let a guy drive from half court and go dunk the ball because he lunged. With that said, I don’t have any idea—well, I do because I saw it on film at halftime—where our help side defense was there. We have to be able to defend the 3-point line, plus help and recover back. He’s got to continue to get himself in elite shape mentally. He’s there physically. It’s just continuing to learn how to fight harder when he’s tired. We still want a quicker pace out of him on the offensive end. We just think that if we can get him going in the open court with people backing up. That’s when he becomes really lethal and he hasn’t done that yet.”

On UT Martin’s first half offense…

“Obviously, we practice at a very high tempo. We don’t practice where teams are walking the ball down the floor, getting into a set. I told the coaches when the game started, as much as I’d like to not let anybody get a shot off, sometimes we’re not doing that. You have to give them credit for making their shots, but they clearly had a plan to spread us out and drive the basketball. We had a plan that we wanted to defend the 3-point line. When we say that, we still want to help each other in those gaps and we weren’t doing that. We were over-zealous trying to guard the 3-point line. The tempo they played, we’re going to see that some. We’re going to run. We’re going to try to get out and push tempo. We want to get in a high possession game. We’re going to play against teams that are going to try and slow us down that way by maybe taking a little bit longer on the offensive end. If we’re playing defense the way we should, we should be forcing them into long possessions on our defensive end. You have to give them credit. We knew they would be energized coming in like anybody this time of year, you’re first game of the year. I met Ryan Ridder a month or so back over in Nashville. I was really impressed with him and obviously, knowing Dr. Keith Carver who was here when I got here. Hiring him was a great hire. They do good stuff. They came in with a game plan and they worked it. Like I said, they shot 44.8% overall for the game, but at one time they were up in the high sixties. You’ve got to give them credit for that. It was a good opener for us because it exposed that we’ve got to get better. This time of year, we know we have to get better, especially playing against outside competition now.”

On how to evaluate Olivier Nkamhoua and assess Tennessee’s frontcourt with John Fulkerson absent…

“We made a mistake on the bench. I don’t know how we missed it. We had Olivier (Nkamhoua) for three fouls and the book had him for four. We don’t know how it happened, but it happened based on what the table said. Olivier (Nkamhoua), the more time he gets the more we expect him to settle in. He did a yeoman’s job on the boards. He had a double-double, but it was his effort to go get it. He picked up his third foul, the one when he went in and I told him, ‘You went into the guy as opposed to going up.’ I think as the more he plays the more he’ll settle in. At the end of the game they were watching him and he kept on wanting to switch, which honestly we were happy with it. We think in today’s game you have to have a post guy that can switch out on guards and guard them. The fact that he was locked into it and wanted to do it even though that wasn’t the defense we were called for, we really kind of liked it because he was like, ‘Hey, I’m going to show I can do this,’ and he did a pretty good job with it. And Uros (Plavsic), again I think the same thing, getting time, they need time. Obviously, to get (John) Fulkerson back, Brandon (Huntley-Hatfield). It’s new for all of them really because none of them have played big minutes in games yet. Every minute they get, it’s important.”

On Tennessee’s defensive potential and what it will take to get to where they want to be…

“Again, they followed early what we said. Now we have never ever said to them, ‘We’re going to guard the three-point line and forget about help defense.’ We’ve never ever said that. We were anxious, there’s no doubt. We were trying to make great plays, reaching, lunging for the ball. Trying to make a play, Josiah (James) actually said that, got driven by and I said, ‘Look, we have to make plays as a team, can’t be one guy going out trying to swipe, and if he misses, putting our team in trouble.’ I thought Josiah did a good job too, he didn’t make a bunch of stops, but he had five steals and four blocks. Until we develop a rim protector, we have to rely on our gaps. The discipline, we have to have discipline on the white line. Being there to help, that obviously puts us into where we can stand in front of the ball and that solves a lot of problems. We did do a better job in the second half, but when we did break down it was because of letting them get a step away from us on the other side and we call that separation, and then playing catch up the whole time trying to get back in front of the ball. There’s nothing that they did that we can’t fix, we have to mindset to fix it.”

On what a good 3-point shot looks like…

“You know I’m trying to think right here, I don’t think our guys quite yet have a feel. There is a fine line, we’ve worked hard, and we’re open, in rhythm with shots that we practiced we’re going to take it. But with that said, we have to have an offensive rebounding mentality and tonight we got 22 of them, where we run them down. We get offensive rebounds, unless we can get a clean put-back, we are definitely looking to spray it with a three, we really are. To us it’s an extra possession. Where we have to understand a little bit is at some point in time people are going to really guard us out there, there is no doubt. They know we are going to shoot it, we’ve got capable shooters. But even in games when we get good looks, they are just not going in, and we know those happen at times. That’s where we have to have a feel for ‘Okay, we have to get some penetration.’ Whether it’s from the pass, we’ve got to make the defense work a little bit. Even if it means turning it down the first one to try and go get a better one. That’s where part of what we’re doing this year, we’ll learn from it. But what we’re not going to do is I don’t want these guys to be hesitant. Obviously when John (Fulkerson) comes back will we do more through him, obviously we will. We were trying to get some of that done tonight with Olivier (Nkamhoua) in there. You can score in the lane with guards, they did it tonight. I don’t know if they really posted the ball that much, but they got to the lane, made some layups, we do have to do a little bit of a better job finishing some of those drives to the basket that we had.”

On establishing an inside presence…

“You can establish things inside in different ways. If you have a player you want to post and go in there, you can. We can get it with dribble penetration too. Kennedy (Chandler) has done a good job. Zakai (Zeigler) gets it there, he’s going to have to make better decisions. This is all new to him—he’s playing against bigger, stronger players than he has, and he’s just got to make better decisions getting there. The offensive end right now, again we always want to get better, but we have to do a better job, no question, on what we do on the defensive end.”

On Jonas Aidoo and John Fulkerson coming back from injury…

“Jonas just got back right now, he’s had like three practices. John has been doing everything he can do without contact, but he need to get a little bit under his belt. What that means if he’s going to play, he’s going to have to do a little bit of work this week in practice. He’s been here long enough, and he knows. He’ll give us another dimension that we don’t have right now.”

Rick Barnes and his squad will host ETSU for game two of the season in Thompson-Boling Arena at 12:00 p.m. ET.