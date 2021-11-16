Everything Zakai Zeigler Said During Tuesday Press Conference

Tennessee point guard Zakai Zeigler addressed the media during Tuesday's local availability to discuss his thought on Villanova, living in the south vs. the north, his playing style, his role on the court and more.

On what he knows about Villanova…

"I just know that they have a pretty good background, they're knowing for winning and developing players. I have a friend that's committed there. I don't know too much, just know they're a really good program."



On the biggest difference between high school and college basketball…

"The speed and the strength and just understanding that every play is a big play and each possession matters. So just really understanding the strength and speed."



On being a role player as opposed to being the go-to player…

"That is a difference, but I only really care about winning, so it doesn't affect me. I'd rather win than score 40 and have a loss.



On what this weekend means for him going back to the northeast…

"It's really big for me. It's really big for me, but more importantly it's big for our team. We can show the whole country who we are and what we're about—that we're a national championship caliber team."



On playing the game fearlessly...

"I wouldn't say it's too much about my size, it's just me wanting to win. If you're nervous, you're going to play nervous and the whole game will change, but if you play fearlessly no matter who is in front of you, you'll play how you really play."

On the differences between living in New York City versus Knoxville…

"It's much different, but I'm loving it. In New York City, there's a lot of distractions, but here I'm more focused and I'm loving it."

Zeigler's head coach, Rick Barnes, also talked to the media Tuesday. His transcript is here, and his full availability is in the video above and here.

Photo Credit: UT Athletics