Freddie Dilione Spotted At Tennessee Practice

Tennessee welcomes an early enrollee into the fold. Guard Freddie Dilione opted to forgo his senior season of high school and enrolled at the university. While Dilione can be seen on the bench at games, he was spotted practicing with the team on Thursday.

Rocky Top Insider captured a photo of him in full practice gear partaking in drills. The early exposure to college practices, especially for a top-10 team, can only enhance his capabilities moving forward.

The North Carolina native committed to Tennessee in August and shut down his recruitment. He reached a transition period in his development and decided it would be best to continue that progression at his future home.

Dilione spent high school playing by defenders and winning with finesse. While he plans to keep elements of that in his game, adding muscle and transitioning into a combo guard role would benefit him.

He's listed at 6-4 and 185 lbs. entering school, and he should only get bigger in the coming months. While the Volunteers must keep their eyes on the court, it's nice to know one of America's best is beginning to hone his skills for next season.

