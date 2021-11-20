Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch, Listen: No. 17 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Villanova

    How to watch and listen, betting lines for Tennessee's third game of the season against tough test in Villanova.
    The Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Uncasville, Connecticut, to take on the fifth-ranked Villanova Wildcats in the Hall of Fame Cheez-It Tip-off Tournament

    The tournament features four teams: Tennessee, Villanova, Purdue and North Carolina. The winners of Tennessee-Villanova and Purdue-North Carolina will play for the championship of the tournament, and the losing teams will play a consolation game. 

    No. 17 Tennessee kicks off the tournament with a 1:00 p.m. ET tip-off against No. 5 Villanova. More details on how to watch and listen to the game are below. 

    -ESPN NewsFans 

    -WatchESPN via ESPN App

    -espn.com/watch

    -Local Vol Network affiliate 

    -Channel 85 on Sirius, Sirius XM and the Sirius XM App

    Series With the Wildcats
    -Since 1950, Villanova leads 3-1
    -The two most recent games were at neutral sites
    -The Vols victory against 'Nova came in 2011 at the NIT Season Tipoff in New York City's Madison Square Garden.
    -In the most recent meeting at the 2017 Battle 4 Atlantis, the Vols led the Wildcats by 12 at halftime (46-34), but Villanova eventually won 85-76. 
    -Rick Barnes is 9-8 against Villanova as a head coach. He was 7-6 against the Wildcats while at Providence
    -Barnes is 2-2 against Villanova Head Coach Jay Wright

    A Tennessee win would mark the 15th ranked win for Rick Barnes, and it would be the sixth against top-10 teams. 

    The Vols are on a nine-game win streak against non-conference opponents, with their last loss coming to Kansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge in January of 2020. 

    The tournament's championship game will be at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, and the consolation game will be played at 3:30 p.m. ET. Tennessee-Purdue would be a rematch of the 99-94 Vol loss in the 2019 NCAA March Madness Tournament. Tennessee-North Carolina would see the two face off for the first time since December of 2017, when the Tar Heels bested the Vols 78-73. 

