Just In: Tennessee’s Jaden Springer Drafted in 1st Round

Tennessee standout Jaden Springer has just been selected in the 2021 NBA Draft

Jaden Springer was a catalyst at times for Tennessee during the 2021 season. The talented freshman stepped up in the game's most significant moment on multiple occasions down the stretch, and now, has been drafted to the game's grandest stage.

Springer was just selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 28th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

With this pick, the 2021 draft marks just the second time since 1977 that two Vols have been taken in the first round in the same draft.

The last time this happened, Bernard King and Ernie Grunfeld — better known as ‘Bernie and Ernie’ — came off the board for Tennessee.

An excellent on-ball defender and finisher at the rim, Springer appears to just be scratching the surface of his potential.

During his time in Knoxville, Springer averaged 12.5 points per game, just over 2 assists per contest and 3.5 rebounds.

Springer's ability to create off the dribble and run virtually any style of offense while being able to flex to different positions because of his ability to defend makes him an intriguing option to see early playing time at the next level.

Below is what CBS Sports said about Springer before tonight's draft:

A scout told CBS Sports' Colin Ward-Henninger earlier this year that on his own personal projections he ranks Jaden Springer ahead of Jalen Suggs in this draft. That praise might be pouring it on a tad thick, but it shows there really are believers in what Springer can do. He's a bulldog defender who has a real edge and swagger to his game that shows up on both ends, and there's enough play-making and shot-making in his game to find a strong role on a young team like OKC.