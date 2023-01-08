Kentucky Falters Days Away From UT Matchup

January always makes for interesting conference matchups in college basketball. However, the landscape has changed in recent seasons, as Tennessee is now the odds-on favorite over Kentucky.

The two sides will square off on Saturday, with the Volunteers riding a sea of momentum into play. Head coach Rick Barnes has them playing their best basketball of the season, and they are 3-0 in conference.

Meanwhile, Kentucky has fallen out of the top 25, a rarity for an otherwise dominant program. The lowest point came against Alabama when the Wildcats lost by 26 points.

The Crimson Tide embarrassed Kentucky all afternoon and outplayed them in almost every faucet. Head coach John Calipari put it simply after the game, saying:

"We’ve got to regroup. We’ve got a game I think Tuesday, and we got to regroup and go. I just don’t even know if I want to look at the tape. I may watch the first half.

Kentucky has had major difficulties on the road, and they must travel to Knoxville next Saturday. The Volunteer fans are sure to be raucous, and with Tennessee playing its best basketball, Kentucky may be in for a long afternoon.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.