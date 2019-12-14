It is that time of the week again.

19th-ranked Tennessee (7-1) looks to continue its hot streak on Saturday as it hosts Penny Hardaway and 13th-ranked Memphis (8-1) at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Starting Lineups

Tennessee

G Lamonte Turner

G Josiah-Jordan James

G Jordan Bowden

G Yves Pons

F John Fulkerson

Memphis

G Boogie Ellis

G Damion Baugh

F D.J. Jeffries

F Isaiah Maurice

F Precious Achiuwa

First Half

Memphis wins the opening tip

18:25 - Josiah-Jordan James knocks down a three to get the scoring started.

--

16:13 - James is fouled on a dunk attempt. He hits both free throws.

Tennessee 5, Memphis 4

15:41 - Timeout on the floor.