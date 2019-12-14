VolMaven
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

Live Updates: No. 13 Memphis (8-1) at No. 19 Tennessee (7-1)

Cory Sanning

It is that time of the week again.

19th-ranked Tennessee (7-1) looks to continue its hot streak on Saturday as it hosts Penny Hardaway and 13th-ranked Memphis (8-1) at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Join us as we live-blog and discuss MU vs. UT here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation - it's easy - by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom righthand corner of the Vol Maven logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and in either scenario, it's completely free of charge. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the Vol Maven community.

Starting Lineups

Tennessee

G Lamonte Turner

G Josiah-Jordan James

G Jordan Bowden

G Yves Pons

F John Fulkerson

Memphis

G Boogie Ellis

G Damion Baugh

F D.J. Jeffries

F Isaiah Maurice

F Precious Achiuwa

First Half

Memphis wins the opening tip

18:25 - Josiah-Jordan James knocks down a three to get the scoring started.

--

16:13 - James is fouled on a dunk attempt. He hits both free throws.

Tennessee 5, Memphis 4

15:41 - Timeout on the floor.

Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trio of Vols Named to SEC All-Freshman Team

Cory Sanning

Tennessee’s freshman trio of Henry To’o To’o, Wanya Morris and Darnell Wright earned SEC All-Freshman honors, the conference announced on Thursday.

Davis Tallies 1,000th Career Point as No. 23 Tennessee Routs Colorado State

Cory Sanning

Tennessee forward Rennia Davis tallied crossed the 1,000-point mark for her career as the 23rd-ranked Lady Vols throttled Colorado State on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

VIDEO: Tennessee coach Kellie Harper postgame vs. Colorado State

Cory Sanning

Tennessee coach Kellie Harper addressed reporters on Wednesday following the Lady Vols' 79-41 win over Colorado State at Thompson-Boling Arena.

VIDEO: Horston, Davis, Massengill postgame vs. Colorado State

Cory Sanning

Tennessee players Jordan Horston, Rennia Davis and Jazmine Massengill met with the media following UT's 79-41 win over Colorado State on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes Addresses the Media

Cory Sanning

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes met with reporters on Tuesday ahead of UT's matchup with No. 13 Memphis on Saturday.

Barnes Discusses Memphis Rivalry, Respect for Hardaway Ahead of Matchup with 13th-Ranked Tigers

Cory Sanning

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes discussed his respect for Penny Hardaway as well as UT's rivalry with Memphis ahead of the Vols' matchup with the Tigers.

Tennessee to Take on Indiana in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Cory Sanning

According to a release from the SEC, Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols are heading to Jacksonville for a matchup with Indiana in the Gator Bowl

Looking Back at Lane Kiffin’s Brief Tenure at Tennessee

Cory Sanning

Lane Kiffin is back in the SEC after agreeing to become Ole Miss’s next head coach. Let’s take a look back at his lone year in Knoxville.

Ranking Tennessee Football’s Five Biggest Wins in 2019

Cory Sanning

Tennessee football picked up quite a few memorable wins on its way to a bow game appearance. Cory Sanning ranks UT’s five most exhilarating wins of the regular season.

BREAKING: SEC Announces Half-Game Suspension for Tennessee Wide Receiver Jauan Jennings

Cory Sanning

Tennessee will be without its leading receiver for the opening half of the Vols' first bowl game under Jeremy Pruitt.