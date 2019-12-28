Live Updates: Wisconsin (6-5) at Tennessee (8-3)

It's that time of the week.

Fresh off of a week that saw it drop out of the AP Top 25, Tennessee is back in action on Saturday as it hosts Wisconsin in its non-conference finale at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Join us as we live-blog and discuss UW vs. UT here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation - it's easy - by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom righthand corner of the Vol Maven logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and in either scenario, it's completely free of charge. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the Vol Maven community.

Starting Lineups

Tennessee

G Davonte Gaines

G Josiah-Jordan James

G Jordan Bowden

G Yves Pons

F John Fulkerson

Wisconsin

G D'Mitrik Trice

G Kobe King

G Brad Davison

F Aleem Ford

F Nate Reuvers

First Half

Wisconsin wins the opening tip

19:23 - Kobe King gets the scoring started for Wisconsin.

17:50 - Brad Davison hits the three for the Badgers.

17:30 - Davonte Gaines opens up the scoring for the Vols.

Wisconsin 7, Tennessee 2

16:48 - John Fulkerson scores down low.

16:25 - Yves Pons is fouled down low. He misses both free throws.

16:00 - Timeout on the floor.

Wisconsin 9, Tennessee 4

14:11 - Brevin Pritzl scores and draws the foul for Wisconsin. He connects on the ensuing free throw.

13:26 - Davison hits another three from the right wing.

13:12 - Fulkerson scores on a turnaround jumper.

Wisconsin 15, Tennessee 6

11:50 - Timeout on the floor.

11:46 - Jordan Bowden knocks down his first three of the game.

9:17 - Nate Reuvers knocks down a three from the top of the key.

Wisconsin 18, Tennessee 9

8:40 - Pritzl hits another three, timeout on the floor.