    • December 1, 2021
    Overtime: Final Thoughts From Tennessee-Presbyterian

    Jack Foster and Ryan Sylvia of TNJN share their final thoughts on the Vols' 42-point blowout win against Presbyterian.
    The Tennessee Vols improved to 5-1 with a 42-point win against Presbyterian in Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday.

    In the win, Justin Powell had his best game yet as a Vol, drilling five out of five attempted three-pointers to finish with a 100% three-point shooting percentage and 15 points, which tied Kennedy Chandler for the team lead. 

    Victor Bailey Jr. also had a big night from beyond the arc, sinking four triples and finishing with 14 points. 

    Due to the deficit, many reserve Vol freshmen saw some action on the court in the second half such as Quentin Diboundje, Jahmai Mashack and Jonas Aidoo, but no reserve freshman stands out like Zakai Zeigler. Game in, game out, Zeigler shows that he is a great sixth man for Rick Barnes squad.

    Jack and Ryan talk all that more on the court of TBA in the video above after Tennessee's win. 

