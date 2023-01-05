WATCH: Rick Barnes Talks Big Win Over Mississippi State

Tennessee continues to track upward this season. Head coach Rick Barnes has the Volunteers playing his brand of basketball, leading to some huge performances.

Many of their efforts cultivated in a massive win over Mississippi State on Tuesday evening. The Volunteers put together a dominant showing against one of the best defensive teams in the conference.

Josiah Jordan-James and Zakai Zeigler had strong contributions, which Barnes noted. Jordan-James returned from a month-long absence, showing some good energy and providing a spark for the team.

Barnes spoke about how important it is for this team to continue to build depth as they approach SEC play. We are in the midst of a difficult part in their schedule, and the Volunteers need unlikely contributors to power them.

Santiago Vescovi continued his hot offensive performances of late. Barnes commended his offensive approach each night, noting that playing team basketball got them a massive win.

It's becoming clear that this team is one of the most complete programs in college basketball. Wins like this underscore that sentiment as we charge toward the most critical part of the schedule.

