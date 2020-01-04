Smart, Mays Prove Too Much for Vols Down the Stretch as Tennessee Drops SEC Opener

A year ago, Javonte Smart put on the performance of a lifetime in Baton Rouge as then top-ranked Tennessee found itself on the wrong end of the scoreboard.

Sceneries change, but sometimes results do not. LSU wouldn’t need a monster outing from its sophomore guard to get the job done on Saturday, but he made sure not to disappoint.

The Vols had quite a bit to do with that.

Despite 18 points from Yves Pons and 18 points and six 3-pointers courtesy of newcomer Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee (8-5, 0-1 SEC) was unable to match the Tigers’ firepower in the second half, dropping its SEC opener 78-64 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The loss marks UT’s second consecutive to the Tigers dating back to last season.

Smart led LSU (9-4, 1-0 SEC) with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting, knocking down five of his seven attempts from beyond the arc. Senior guard Skylar Mays notched 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting. As a team, the Tigers shot 47 percent and knocked down 10 3-pointers.

Josiah-Jordan James added 15 points for Tennessee and was looking for his shot early, but cooled off late as the Vols struggled to find an offensive rhythm during the second half.

Perhaps LSU’s most reliable scorer, Smart has historically played his best against the Vols. Despite that, UT head coach Rick Barnes isn’t convinced that his performance alone caused his team’s demise.

“He had a good game and had it going,” Barnes said. “The 3-point shot wasn’t what beat us today though, it was the turnovers and easy baskets we gave them”

Tennessee’s forturnes did not appear bleak early, however.

The Vols came out firing with confidence from the opening tip, beating the Tigers to loose balls and hitting open shots whenever they found them.

Vescovi, a midseason addition that practiced with Tennessee for the first time this week, was inserted in the starting lineup and knocked down a pair of three’s as UT scored 15 points in the game’s opening five minutes.

While he may not have known what to expect, the crowd’s eagerness to see him play allowed the Uruguay native to settle down and focus on the task-at-hand.

“Of course (it helped), and as I said before, I need to thank all of the people that came to watch us,” Vescovi said. “Everyone was cheering for me and that helped me a lot as well.”



Vescovi wasn’t the only young Vol getting in on the action, either.

James connected on his first three shots, including two from beyond the arc, as Tennessee continued hold a marginal lead. The freshman guard ended the opening half as UT’s leading scorer with 11 points.

He was also the Vols’ leading rebounder during that span. Unfortunately for Tennessee, those positives disappeared following the intermission.

Barnes has long been an advocate for James to become a scorer first, and the Charleston, South Carolina native is slowly beginning to adopt that mindset.

“To be the playmaker that I want to be, I have to be a scorer first to keep the defense honest,” James said. “That’s been a challenging part of my game...but he’s (Barnes) definitely coaching me to be more in attack mode.”

It would take a rough closing half to strengthen that mentality, however.

Pons connected on the final period’s opening shot, but it was all LSU following that.

Four Tigers notched seven or more points during the game’s final 20 minutes despite a two-minute stretch that saw neither team hit a shot.

Smart and Mays were at the forefront of the Tigers’ late charge, combining for 16 points and three 3-pointers. It was their ability to create shots and take advantage of mismatches that ultimately left the Vols shaking their heads.

“You’ve got to guard them everywhere on the court at all times,” James said. “I felt like we did a good job most of the time, then we’d get a switch at the end of the clock and they hit big shots.”

As it stands, Tennessee has dropped four of its last five games. The Vols are on a two-game losing streak for the second time in just three weeks and their freefall likely won’t stop unless changes are made.

Luckily for them, they realize what challenge lays in front of them and plan on attacking it with a sense of urgency.

“There’s not much time for us to lollygag,” James said. “We’re at the bottom right now, so we’ve got to play harder and definitely with a better sense of urgency.’