Takeaways: Tennessee Drains Late Threes to Down UT-Martin in Season Opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Santiago Vescovi took a pass in front of the Tennessee bench during Tuesday night’s second half. He launched from long range, swished, and bit his forearm for his typical post-trey celebration.

As Vescovi celebrated and the Tennessee bench went ballistic, P.A. Announcer Jeff Jarnigan let loose with a common phrase heard in UT’s cavernous home gym: “Santiago Vescovi with a Tennessee three!”

Jarnigan yelled the phrase early and often, as the Vols drained 17 3-pointers — a new program record — in a 90-62 win over UT-Martin to open the 2021-22 season.

UTK shot 40 3-pointers in total, matching a number Barnes said they’ve reached on a regular basis during preseason scrimmages.

Here are our total takeaways from the Vols’ win:

Vescovi Catches Fire Late

While Vescovi’s celebration made one appearance against the Skyhawks, the Uruguay native still made several shots count — especially late.

He finished with 20 points, 15 in the second half, to tie Kennedy Chandler for the team-high. In total, Vescovi finished 6-for-11 from beyond the arc.

He seemed especially fueled by the crowd — a wonderfully stark contrast to the cardboard cutouts from last year — as Tennessee played its home opener in front of a raucous audience of 16,425.

“Now we have people again,” he said of the forearm move. “When you feel it, you do it.”

Fulkerson’s Offensive Absence Still Noted

Despite the late successes from long range, Tennessee struggled inside. It was the Vols’ second appearance — first official game — without sixth-year big man John Fulkerson, who greeted fans pregame but still sat on the bench in street clothes once the ball was tipped.

The Vols missed him deeply, as he is still out with a thumb injury. They made just 15 of 40 shots from field goal range and connected on a meager eight layups out of 21 attempts.

Uros Plavsic notched a rare layup during the second half, as he leaned into a foul, made the basket and flexed in celebration of two of his six points, which came on 3-of-6 shooting inside.

Aside from Plavsic’ lay-in, the Vols did create a few remembrances with nine blocks and two dunks.

Olivier Nkamhoua and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield each crammed one home, while Josiah-Jordan James swatted four Skyhawk shot attempts.

Newcomers — Especially Chandler — Thrill Again

Aside from Huntley-Hatfield’s dunk, he also created several more highlights on the night.

The freshman, who Rick Barnes said “surprised” him in the Vols’ exhibition win over Lenoir-Rhyne, netted his first block early in the first half.

Chandler picked up the loose ball, then raced the other way before stopping on a dime. The Memphis native connected, then blew on his finger as he trailed back down the court.

Chandler tied Vescovi with 20 points on the night, and the nation’s No. 1 point guard had 12 in the first half to lead all scorers. He was a perfect 4-of-4 from 3-point range.

“There’s no doubt, we know offensively, he’s electric,” Barnes said.

Huntley-Hatfield finished with seven points after notching a double-double in Tennessee’s exhibition, while Auburn Justin Powell notched nine of his 13 points from beyond the 3-point line.

Zakai Zeigler also impressed with several flashy moves, but he couldn’t make them count as he notched just three points.

“(Zeigler’s) just got to make better decisions getting there,” Barnes said.

Despite Late Clamps, Defense Still Misses Yves Pons

After the exhibition, Barnes mentioned the absence of Yves Pons, who’s now with the Memphis Grizzlies.

And after the UT-Martin game, Barnes noted again — without mentioning Pons — that Tennessee is still missing a rim protector.

Without Pons or Fulkerson on the floor, the Vols struggled early to contain a UT-Martin team that finished the first half shooting 57 percent from the floor.

Still, noting absences wasn’t enough for Olivier Nkamhoua. Instead, he’s looking for the Vols to make more with what they have.

“He was the best defensive player I’ve ever played with, but we can’t think about that,” Nkamhoua said. “We’ve got to think about the tools we have. We’ve got bigs capable of doing what Yves did. We need to not worry about Yves and figure ourselves out.”

“Our on-ball wasn’t great,” added Chandler. “We were playing bad defense the first half, and Coach Barnes told us we’ve got to get it going. We’re starting to realize we can’t let that happen to us, especially teams like Villanova. We can’t wait until the second half to play great defense.”

In-State Foes Continue

Before facing the brunt of their schedule, the Vols will face another in-state foe in ETSU, who is coached by former Barnes assistant Desmond Oliver.

They should get Fulkerson back for their noon ET matchup, as he is “probable to play,” per a UT spokesperson.

We’ll see if they bring Jonas Aidoo on the court as well, as Aidoo has been out with an illness.