Tennessee (8-3) Set to Host Wisconsin (6-5) in Primetime Showdown

Tennessee basketball got back to its winning ways against Jacksonville State on Saturday. It will be looking to do more of the same this coming weekend, but for the first time without an integral piece.

Hosting Wisconsin (6-5, 1-1 Big 10) at Thompson-Boling Arena, the Vols (8-3) will go to battle without Lamonte Turner, sidelined for the remaining portion of his collegiate career after opting for necessary shoulder surgery.

This marks the fifth all-time meeting between the Badgers and Tennessee, with both programs looking to gain the edge with two wins each.

It also marks the second sellout for UT this season, the previous coming against Memphis on Dec. 14.

The Vols will also be looking to climb back within the top 25, falling out of the polls following last week’s string of consecutive losses.

Wisconsin stands at one game above .500 on the year, one of the nation’s worst teams at distributing the ball. The Badgers have logged 128 assists on 263 made field goals and ranks in the bottom 150 teams in terms of assist rate.

Led by senior guard Jordan Bowden, the Vols are a youthful team capable of playing stout defense on a nightly basis. It’s their struggles on the offensive end that have plagued them recently.

Losing Turner for the season certainly deals an unexpected blow for a team that has struggled on that side of the ball, and now Tennessee’s youth will be relied upon more than ever.

It just so happens that SEC play is right around the corner, as well.

Saturday will mark the first matchup between these programs since Nov. 21, 2016 at the Maui Invitational, a 74-62 defeat for the Vols.

Head coach Rick Barnes is coming off of his 700th career victory and will be looking to add to Tennessee’s resume with just one game remaining before UT kicks off conference play against LSU on Jan. 4.

Wisconsin is led by junior forward Nate Reuvers’ 15.2 points per game. He also ranks 25th in the country in blocks per game at 2.5.

The Badgers average 69.5 points as a team while holding their opponents to 63.7 on 43 percent shooting. Tennessee limits the opposition to just 57.2 points per game, ninth-best in the nation and first in the SEC.

With midyear enrollee Santiago Vescovi set to join the Vols soon, UT will need to lean on its veteran pieces on Saturday if it hopes to carry any momentum into the new year.

Tip-off is set for 1:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted nationally on CBS.