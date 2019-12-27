VolMaven
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

Tennessee (8-3) Set to Host Wisconsin (6-5) in Primetime Showdown

Cory Sanning

Tennessee basketball got back to its winning ways against Jacksonville State on Saturday. It will be looking to do more of the same this coming weekend, but for the first time without an integral piece.

Hosting Wisconsin (6-5, 1-1 Big 10) at Thompson-Boling Arena, the Vols (8-3) will go to battle without Lamonte Turner, sidelined for the remaining portion of his collegiate career after opting for necessary shoulder surgery.

This marks the fifth all-time meeting between the Badgers and Tennessee, with both programs looking to gain the edge with two wins each.

It also marks the second sellout for UT this season, the previous coming against Memphis on Dec. 14.

The Vols will also be looking to climb back within the top 25, falling out of the polls following last week’s string of consecutive losses.

Wisconsin stands at one game above .500 on the year, one of the nation’s worst teams at distributing the ball. The Badgers have logged 128 assists on 263 made field goals and ranks in the bottom 150 teams in terms of assist rate.

Led by senior guard Jordan Bowden, the Vols are a youthful team capable of playing stout defense on a nightly basis. It’s their struggles on the offensive end that have plagued them recently.

Losing Turner for the season certainly deals an unexpected blow for a team that has struggled on that side of the ball, and now Tennessee’s youth will be relied upon more than ever.

It just so happens that SEC play is right around the corner, as well.

Saturday will mark the first matchup between these programs since Nov. 21, 2016 at the Maui Invitational, a 74-62 defeat for the Vols.

Head coach Rick Barnes is coming off of his 700th career victory and will be looking to add to Tennessee’s resume with just one game remaining before UT kicks off conference play against LSU on Jan. 4.

Wisconsin is led by junior forward Nate Reuvers’ 15.2 points per game. He also ranks 25th in the country in blocks per game at 2.5.

The Badgers average 69.5 points as a team while holding their opponents to 63.7 on 43 percent shooting. Tennessee limits the opposition to just 57.2 points per game, ninth-best in the nation and first in the SEC.

With midyear enrollee Santiago Vescovi set to join the Vols soon, UT will need to lean on its veteran pieces on Saturday if it hopes to carry any momentum into the new year.

Tip-off is set for 1:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted nationally on CBS. 

Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lamonté Turner’s Top Moments as a Vol

Cory Sanning

With Lamonté Turner’s time at Tennessee now at its end, we take a look back at some of his top moments on Rocky Top.

Vols’ Turner to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

Cory Sanning

Tennessee senior guard Lamonte Turner announced on Saturday that he would undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, ending his career as a Vol.

Bowden’s Legacy Will Go Beyond Basketball

Cory Sanning

Tennessee guard Jordan Bowden’s high school jersey was retired by his alma mater on Thursday. Cory Sanning recaps his journey from middle school sniper to Tennessee standout.

'We're Really Excited': Jeremy Pruitt Recaps Tennessee's Early Signing Day

Cory Sanning

Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt met with the media to discuss the Vols' early signing day moves on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Tennessee Coach Jeremy Pruitt's Early Signing Day Press Conference

Cory Sanning

Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt addressed the media on Wednesday to recap UT's moves on Early Signing Day. Hear his comments in full.

Tennessee Football: Early Signing Day Central

Cory Sanning

Follow along with live updates and join the discussion as Tennessee looks to land a dynamic class of talent on National Signing Day!

Former Vol Ryan Johnson Announces Transfer Destination

Cory Sanning

After entering his name into the graduate transfer portal, former Tennessee offensive lineman Ryan Johnson made his transfer destination public on social media on Monday.

By The Numbers: Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5)

Cory Sanning

Tennessee is heading to Jacksonville to take on Indiana in the 75th edition of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Here is how both teams fare by the numbers.

Mental Errors, Lack of Execution Haunt No. 19 Vols in Loss to No. 13 Memphis

Cory Sanning

A lack of late execution down the stretch came back to haunt the Vols in a 51-47 loss to 13th-ranked Memphis on Saturday, snapping Tennessee's 31-game home winning streak.

VIDEO: Guard Josiah-Jordan James postgame vs. Memphis

Cory Sanning

Tennessee freshman guard Josiah-Jordan James met with the media following UT's 51-47 loss to Memphis at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday.