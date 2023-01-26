FINAL: Tennessee Notches Another SEC Win

It was stress-free in Thompson-Boring Arena on Wednesday night. Tennessee did what it had to do, comfortably beating Georgia while securing its third consecutive SEC win.

Head coach Rick Barnes has been attentive all season and may have the best defensive team in college basketball. Tennessee isn't potent offensively, but they play team defense and smother opponents.

Georgia struggled to crack twenty points in the first half. Meanwhile, the Volunteers found their rhythm toward the end of the first period, blowing the game open and taking a comfortable lead into the locker room.

They outlasted Georgia in the second half, cruising their way to victory. The orange and white didn't necessarily have one offensive standout, as many got in on the scoring actions.

Some may be unimpressed with a win like this. A run-of-the-mill victory over a Georgia team with a losing conference record may not lead to headlines, but they made things drama-free and did what they were supposed to do.

The best March Madness teams don't always have one superstar. Team efforts are more crucial to elite play, and the Tennessee Volunteers are one of college basketball's most complete teams.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.