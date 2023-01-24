Skip to main content

How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Georgia

The Tennessee Volunteers are the No. 4 team in college basketball and are gearing up to host the Georgia Bulldogs.

College basketball is a game of runs in one contest or the entire season. Tennessee rode a wave of momentum into the Kentucky game, crashing after the Wildcats out-executing them for forty minutes.

They even struggled in the first half against Mississippi State. However, they stayed the course and ensured they fought through adversity. They have been excellent in the last three halves of basketball, blowing out the Bulldogs in the second half and handling the LSU Tigers.

The Volunteers now get an interesting challenge against Georgia. The Bulldogs have struggled on the basketball court for the past decade-plus, but new head coach Mike White has them playing strong basketball.

The red and black are 13-6 with a 3-3 SEC record. They have taken down Auburn, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss thus far and have looked impressive.

The AP Poll has Tennessee as the No. 4 team in college basketball after six teams in the previous top ten lost. They are the No. 2 team in the SEC, behind the red-hot Alabama Crimson Tide.

How To Watch Georgia @ Tennessee

  • Gameday: Wednesday, January 25th, 2023.
  • Game time: 7:00 pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Stadium: Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, Tennessee)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

