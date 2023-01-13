Skip to main content

How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Tennessee gets another challenger on Saturday afternoon. Kentucky is on a downward spiral and needs a bounce back against the Volunteers.

Currently, the Volunteers are the class of the SEC. They started conference play 4-0, routing South Carolina and Mississippi State.

The orange and white narrowly escaped disaster against Vanderbilt. The Commodores led at halftime, but a 14-2 spurt from Tennessee to start the second half propelled them to a comfortable win.

Vandy head coach Jerry Stackhouse called Tennessee the "best team in the SEC." Stackhouse played 18 years in the NBA, making two all-star teams, but even he was at a loss for words.

Meanwhile, head coach Rick Barnes said that the Commodores played them as tough as any team this season. Tennessee gets another opportunity to prove themselves on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Kentucky Wildcats.

Head coach John Calipari stated on multiple occasions that he believes the team will improve, and taking on the No. 5 Volunteers gives them a chance to get on track. Kentucky is coming off their worst two losses, a blowout against Alabama and a tight loss to the 8-8 South Carolina Gamecocks.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

How To Watch Kentucky @ Tennessee

  • Gameday: Saturday, January 14th, 2023.
  • Game time: 12:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, Tennessee)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

In This Article (2)

Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers
Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

Chandavian Bradley
Football

Pair of Tennessee Edge Rushers Make SI99

By Evan Crowell
Nico Iamaleava Latest Visit Photos
Football

SI All-American Ranks Nico Iamaleava as Top 5 Prospect

By Evan Crowell
Joey Halzle
Football

Joey Halzle Gets First Chance To Show Recruits His Vision

By Evan Crowell
Jaheim Singletary
Football

Former Tennessee Target Enters Transfer Portal

By Evan Crowell
Nathan Leacock
Football

Nathan Leacock's Downfield Skills Make Him a QB's Best Friend

By Evan Crowell
Nico Iamaleava
Football

What the Polynesian Bowl Means For Nico Iamaleava

By Evan Crowell
Jalin Hyatt
Football

Mock Drafts Carry Differing Opinions on Jalin Hyatt

By Evan Crowell
Joe Milton
Football

Tennessee Ranked In 247Sports Early Poll

By Evan Crowell