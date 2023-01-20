Skip to main content

How To Watch: Tennessee vs. LSU

The Tennessee Volunteers are gearing up for another SEC road game against the LSU Tigers.

While it wasn't the prettiest win, Tennessee escaped Mississippi State with a win. They played poorly in the first half but rebounded toward the end of the half to spur second-half momentum.

LSU started the season 12-1 but has lost their last five. They are 1-5 in SEC play and have lost all momentum that they began the season with. They lost by 40 points to Alabama and 18 points to Auburn.

Tennessee is the No. 9 team in the country and lost their first conference game on Saturday to Kentucky. However, those games happen; the best March teams rebound correctly in the regular season.

The Volunteers were missing guards Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key against the Bulldogs. Reports indicate that Key returned to practice on Thursday, but there aren't any indications of Vescovi's status.

Zakai Zeigler and Josiah Jordan-James helped pick up the slack in their absence. The pairing made several impressive shots and sound basketball plays that kept Tennessee competitive long enough to go on a run and pull away.

How To Watch Tennessee vs. LSU

  • Gameday: Saturday, January 21st, 2023.
  • Game time: 4:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Künuiäkea Stadium (Baton Rouge, Louisanna)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

