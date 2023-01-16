How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Mississippi State

Successful March teams pride themselves on coming off tough regular-season losses correctly. Tennessee had a misstep against Kentucky, but that one game doesn't define their season.

Basketball isn't football. Every team will suffer losses and challenging moments over a season, but weathering the lows and responding is critical. The Volunteers get Mississippi State again after blowing them out a few games ago.

The Bulldogs (12-5) are a solid defensive team currently in a tough stretch of their own. They have dropped three of the past four, with losses against Tennessee, Ole Miss, Georgia, and Auburn.

It won't be easy getting into the win column against Tennessee. They had one of their worst offensive outputs against Kentucky and still managed to make things interesting in the final two minutes.

Head coach Rick Barnes underscored that Saturday's game doesn't define them. The group recognizes it as an opportunity to gather together and move forward even stronger than before.

How To Watch Tennessee @ Mississippi State

Gameday: Tuesday, January 17th, 2023.

Tuesday, January 17th, 2023. Game time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Stadium: Humphrey Coliseum (Mississippi State, Mississippi)

Humphrey Coliseum (Mississippi State, Mississippi) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

