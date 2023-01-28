How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Texas

It's a big weekend for the Tennessee Volunteers. They host the No. 10 ranked Texas Longhorns, their season's biggest test thus far. The orange and white are on a three-game conference win streak, but they haven't run into a team like Texas.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns have won two consecutive games after losing to Iowa State in mid-January. Texas has an excellent offensive attack, which will face off against Tennessee's elite defense.

This one may come down to Tennessee's offense against Texas's defense. Neither units are particularly efficient, but they are more than capable of executing. National eyes will be on this one, as College Gameday is in Knoxville for the game.

The Volunteers are the odds-on favorite. ESPN's Joe Lunardi ranked them as a No. 1 seed in his weekly Bracketology column, suggesting they are among college basketball's elite. We will see if they can live up to that billing on Saturday evening, as Texas isn't going to come without a fight.

How To Watch Texas @ Tennessee

Gameday: Saturday, January 28th, 2023.

Saturday, January 28th, 2023. Game time: 6:00 pm ET

6:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, Tennessee) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.