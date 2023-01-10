Skip to main content

How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

Tennessee hosts Vanderbilt in an SEC evening affair. The Volunteers are scorching-hot and are in the top 5, entering the strong part of conference play.

College basketball is entering the critical conference portion of the regular season. Head coach Rick Barnes and Tennessee have put together a string of impressive performances.

They beat South Carolina on Saturday by a program-record margin. The Volunteers entered halftime with the largest road lead heading into the break in the Barnes' era, and at the final buzzer, won by 43 points.

Tennessee also beat Mississippi State in blowout fashion, one of the better defensive teams in the conference. The orange and white are one of the hottest teams in the SEC and are entering a critical week.

First, they will take on Vanderbilt. The Commodores are 8-7 and are coming off a close loss to No. 20 Missouri on Saturday. While they are hovering around .500, the Commodores can keep this game competitive.

Tennessee can win comfortably if they play team basketball. The Volunteers thrived the past week by playing at their tempo and getting into their own offensive sets while playing team defense.

How To Watch Vanderbilt @ Tennessee

  • Gameday: Tuesday, January 10th, 2023.
  • Game time: 9:00 pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Stadium: Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville, Tennessee)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

