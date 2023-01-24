Tennessee Regains Top 5 Status

College basketball is entering the most critical portion of the regular season. We are beginning to decipher what teams are and where they stand nationally, and this past week provided fans with more information.

Six top 10 teams lost in the past seven days, meaning there was a major shakeup at the top of the sport. Here is what the new top 10 looks like on Monday morning.

1. Purdue

2. Alabama

3. Houston

4. Tennessee

5. Kansas State

6. Arizona

7. Virginia

8. UCLA

9. Kansas

10. Texas

The Volunteers will likely remain behind Alabama until the Crimson Tide loses. The two squads face off in February, which will be one of the top regular-season games across the country.

Tennessee has a big week ahead of them. They face off against Georgia (13-6) on Wednesday before facing No. 10 Texas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge in one of the most important games of the weekend.

The No. 4 spot is the highest Tennessee has climbed all season. The resurgence of Josiah Jordan-James has been helpful, as the star forward has played well returning from an ankle injury. Furthermore, players such as Zakai Zeigler and Uros Plavsic have been at the top of their game all season, a major boost to the team.

