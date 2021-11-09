Watch: Tennessee Basketball Releases Hype Video for Upcoming Season

The Vols play UT Martin on Tuesday, November 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET to begin the 2021-2022 season in Thompson-Boling Arena, and the team released their hype video for the upcoming season under 24 hours away from tip-off. (Watch below)

In his seventh year, head coach Rick Barnes is looking to rebound after a disappointing end to the COVID-19 riddled 2020-2021 campaign, as Tennessee lost to Oregon State in the first round of the 2021 NCAA March Madness Tournament.

The Vols enter this season with eight newcomers, seven freshmen and one transfer, all part of the nation's No. 4 2021 recruiting class.

The highest-rated point guard in the 2021 class, Kennedy Chandler, is coming to Rocky Top this season. The five-star received high praise from Rick Barnes following his 20+ point performance in Tennessee's 103-62 exhibition win over Lenoir Rhyne.

Barnes has also commented on the seasoned Vols' performances in the offseason, specifically Uruguay native Santiago Vescovi.

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.