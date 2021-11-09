Skip to main content
    November 9, 2021
    Watch: Tennessee Basketball Releases Hype Video for Upcoming Season

    With game one in under 24 hours, Tennessee Basketball officially released their hype video for the 2021-2022 season
    The Vols play UT Martin on Tuesday, November 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET to begin the 2021-2022 season in Thompson-Boling Arena, and the team released their hype video for the upcoming season under 24 hours away from tip-off. (Watch below)

    In his seventh year, head coach Rick Barnes is looking to rebound after a disappointing end to the COVID-19 riddled 2020-2021 campaign, as Tennessee lost to Oregon State in the first round of the 2021 NCAA March Madness Tournament. 

    The Vols enter this season with eight newcomers, seven freshmen and one transfer, all part of the nation's No. 4 2021 recruiting class.

    The highest-rated point guard in the 2021 class, Kennedy Chandler, is coming to Rocky Top this season. The five-star received high praise from Rick Barnes following his 20+ point performance in Tennessee's 103-62 exhibition win over Lenoir Rhyne.

    Barnes has also commented on the seasoned Vols' performances in the offseason, specifically Uruguay native Santiago Vescovi.   

