Tennessee Offer Fans With Tickets to TN-Memphis Free Admission to Tonight's Lady Vols Showdown

The Tennessee Vols (8-2) and the Memphis Tigers (5-5), were set to square off this afternoon inside Bridgestone Areana in Nashville, Tennessee.

Under an hour and a half before tip-off, Rick Barnes and the Volunteers were notified that the game was cancelled due to Covid-19 protocol within the Memphis program.

Rick Barnes addressed the media earlier this week and spoke about how his team was ready and looking forward to the match-up.

Following the cancellation, The Vols decided to scrimmage considering they were already there and with their health being in good standards, taking a full day off was not an option.

Barnes would also address the fans who had already begun filling up Bridgestone as the stadium workers began locking the doors. The fans were not only invited to stay but invited to sit wherever they wanted in order to view the scrimmage.

The Tennessee Vols did not stop there when it comes to making it up to the fans.

The Lady Vols of Tennessee are set to host the Lady Cardinals of Stanford inside TBA at 5:15pm est in a top-ten matchup. The Tennessee Basketball twitter page quoted the Lady Vols "Gameday" tweet with an appreciative gesture to the fans who made their way west for the Tennessee vs Memphis game.

For any fans who show their ticket stub to the Tennessee vs Memphis game that was cancelled, will gain free admission to cheer on the Lady Vols this afternoon.

Talking about being in the Christmas and giving spirit. Awesome gesture by the institution and athletic department to make this call.