    • November 17, 2021
    Watch: Views From the Court: BasketVols Take the Court Ahead of Toughest Test Yet

    The Vols' hit the court on Tuesday prior to traveling to Connecticut to take on No. 5 Villanova.
    Tennessee will face their toughest challenge yet this Saturday when they travel to Uncasville, Connecticut, to take on the fifth ranked Villanova Wildcats in the first game of the Hall of Fame Cheez-It Tip-off Tournament

    The Vols enter their third game undefeated, while the Wildcats are 2-1 having lost to UCLA in game two. Tennessee has beaten unranked UT Martin and ETSU by a combined total of 60 points, as veteran Olivier Nkamhoua and newcomers Kennedy Chandler and Justin Powell have flashed early.

    With their toughest challenge on deck, the Vols took the court on Tuesday for a midweek practice ahead of Villanova. 

    Video footage from the Vols' Tuesday media-open practice is above.

    Footage courtesy Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated's Jack Foster.

