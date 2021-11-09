Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Vols PG Kennedy Chandler Lands on Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Watch List

    Tennessee's five-star freshman receives another preseason honor
    The highlight of the Vols' 2021 recruiting class is five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler. Chandler is likely to be a full-time starter on the court for Rick Barnes and Tennessee, and the Memphis product has received high praise from coaches, teammates and the college basketball world. 

    After earning spots on the preseason, Lute Olson Award Watch List and preseason Bob Cousy Award Watch list, the five-star Sunrise Christian Academy product lands on his third preseason watch list: The 2022 Jersey Mike's Naismith Award Watch list. The award honors the nation's top player at the end of the season. (See tweet below)

    On Monday, the Atlanta Tipoff Club named 50 players to the match list, and Chandler joined nine freshmen and eight SEC players. 

    Chandler got off to a hot start for the 2021-2022 season with a 21-point effort in the Vols' 103-62 exhibition win over Lenoir Rhyne, in which No. 1 was on the court for only 22 minutes. He added five rebounds and six assists to his stat line.

    The highly touted newcomer will make his official Vol debut when Tennessee hosts UT Martin in Thompson-Boling Arena at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 9, for their season opener. 

    Below is Naismith's description for the Jersey Mike's Award.  

    "Presented annually to the most outstanding men’s and women’s basketball player who achieves tremendous on-court success. Jersey Mike’s is proud to partner with the Naismith Awards in recognizing the outstanding efforts of collegiate athletes and coaches, rewarding their drive and achievements on the court."

    "The prestigious Naismith Trophy symbolizes excellence, tradition and prestige – many of the same attributes of Jersey Mike’s, which believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one and the same. In striving to 'Be A Sub Above,' Jersey Mike’s wants to honor players and coaches who go above and beyond in their sportsmanship. The partnership is a perfect fit for Jersey Mike’s as the Naismith Awards carefully considers every aspect of what they do, which is the heart of Jersey Mike’s business."

    The past five winners of the award are below:

    2021: Luke Garza; Iowa

    2020: Obi Toppin; Dayton

    2019: Zion Williamson; Duke

    2018: Jalen Brunson; Villanova

    2017: Frank Mason III; Kansas

