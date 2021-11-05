Vols PG Named to Lute Olson Award Watch List

The Vols' 2021 recruiting class consists of eight new Vols coming to Rocky Top this season, and the most significant land of the class for Rick Barnes and UT is five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler.

The Memphis, Tennessee native is already making big plays in scrimmages, practice and Tennessee's exhibition win over Lenoir Rhyne.

The best point guard in his class, Chandler figures to see extensive playing time on the court for Tennessee, more than likely starting in game one against UT Martin. With plenty of hype and high expectations surrounding the Sunrise Christian product, the Lute Olson Award named Chandler one of 40 players to be on the Lute Olson Award Preseason Watch List.

The Lute Olson Award joins the Bob Cousy Award as notable preseason honors for the five-star.

Of the 40 players on the Lute Olson Award Preseason Watch List, Chandler is one of six freshmen to receive the honor.

The official list was announced on Thursday, and the winner will be declared on April 1, 2022. The award is presented annually to the best player in Division 1 college men's basketball.

The award is named after Lute Olson, a Hall of Fame coach who won 776 games in 34 seasons as a college head coach. He coached the Arizona Wildcats for 24 seasons and the Iowa Hawkeyes for nine. Olson secured a national championship title with Arizona in 1997, three other Final Four appearances and 11 conference titles. Olson led the Hawkeyes to the Final Four one time in 1980 and won 167 games in Iowa City. The late, great coach was enshrined into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.

As for Chandler, the top-rated point guard by ESPN is coming off a 21 point outing against Lenoir Rhyne in which he played only 22 minutes. Chandler shot 8 of 10, 4 of 5 from three, along with six assists and five boards in his first official performance as a Volunteer.

Chandler and his teammates make their debut Tuesday, November 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET in Thompson-Boling Arena against UT Martin.

