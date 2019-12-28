Vols Struggle in Turner’s Absence, Fall to Wisconsin 68-48

The holidays are a season meant for spreading cheer, but Knoxville would be devoid of any festive mood on Saturday.

Tennessee basketball’s recent fortunes haven’t been a catalyst for any holiday joy, either.

As the Vols hosted Wisconsin, one thing was abundantly clear by halftime: UT misses Lamonte Turner, and there will be no quick fix in filling the void left by the redshirt senior guard. The Badgers made sure of that.

John Fulkerson and Jalen Johnson each had a team-high nine points and Jordan Bowden scored seven points and pulled down six rebounds as poor shooting and questionable decision-making plagued Tennessee, falling to the Badgers 68-48 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

D’Mitrik Trice and Brevin Pritzl led Wisconsin (7-5) with 21 points and 17 points respectively, knocking down eight combined 3-pointers.

It marks the second home defeat in three games for the Vols, something the UT program had yet to experience since the 2016-2017 season. The loss also marked just the fifth time in 20 years that Tennessee (8-4) has lost by 20 or more at home.

Despite the numbers differential, the final box score was the farthest thing from head coach Rick Barnes’ mind, however.

He wants better play from his backcourt moving forward, the starting group combining to go just 5-of-27 from the field.

“The fact is, we've got to get better guard play," Barnes said. "To make our offense work the way we want it to, we've got to get better decisions made by our guards."

Right from the opening tip, the upperclassmen-laden Badgers took advantage of Tennessee’s youth and inexperience. After all, it did not take long for them to show.

The Vols started two freshman and relied on four total, but none were able to simulate Turner’s impact.

Wisconsin knocked down six of its opening 10 shots, quickly racing out to a double-digit lead that it would not relinquish. Tennessee managed to pull within six during the waning minutes of the opening half but was unable to ride that wave of momentum for an extended period.

Greg Gard’s team shot 7-of-13 from three-point range during that span while knocking down all five attempts from the free-throw line.

Unable to gain its footing early, Barnes’ team was forced to play from behind for a vast majority of the game, something it is not accustomed to doing. The last two times the Vols have fallen behind have both resulted in losses (Memphis, at Cincinnati).

Turner, one of the conference’s leading assist men at 7.1 per game on the season, announced following UT’s win over Jacksonville State that he would undergo season-ending surgery on his left shoulder to rid him of thoracic outlet syndrome.

His presence was sorely missed in the passing department, with Tennessee logging just 12 total assists.

For Johnson, the absence of Turner leaves a void that can only be replaced by experience. Many of the players on UT's roster have yet to play a major role on the team.

"Maybe experience and just being comfortable out there sometimes," Johnson said. "We get sped-up and can get scrambled and look disorganized on offense, but once we settle in we can run out sets easily."

Luckily for Tennessee, the intermission came when it did. Unfortunately for UT, it did not provide a change in fortunes.

Picking up right where they left off, the Badgers logged the second half’s opening nine points and looked even more in rhythm than they had before heading back to the locker room.

Tennessee would not find the bottom of the basket until the seventh minute of the period, but by then it had put itself in a 23-point hole. Wisconsin’s lead would only continue to grow from that point.

Trice and Reuvers buoyed the Badgers on offense for the remainder of the game, with the Vols desperately searching for a go-to scorer that could initiate the offense.

James and Bowden have both shown that capability in spurts, but have yet to find the consistency at the point guard position that made Turner so lethal.

It is Turner's leadership, however, that the Vols miss the most.

"Obviously on the offensive end, he demands so much attention that he can easily get out there and create for others," Johnson said. "We need that aspect, too."

Overall, the Vols mustered up just 24 points during the final 20 minutes, shooting a season-low 32 percent during that stretch.

As Tennessee prepares to open up SEC play against LSU next Saturday, it will certainly be looking to improve upon this performance moving forward.

"We're going to make mistakes, that's not a problem," Barnes said. "To be mentally tough, you've got to let it go."

Letting that aspect sink in may be Tennessee's best bet in conference play, and the Vols' leading man feels that growth will only come from being able to learn from their mistakes.



"That's part of it."