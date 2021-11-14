Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Watch: Former Vols Assistant Coach Gives High Praise to Kennedy Chandler, Rick Barnes and More

    Tennessee basketball's former assistant coach and current ETSU head coach, Desmond Oliver, addressed the media following ETSU's loss and gave high, high praise for Tennessee.
    Author:

    Desmond Oliver met with the media after ETSU's 94-62 loss to his former team in Tennessee, as Oliver served as an assistant coach for the Vols from 2015-2021.

    In Oliver's media availability, the Buccaneers' head coach spoke highly of Tennessee, dubbing them as final four contenders and saying Kennedy Chandler reminds him of a "young Kyrie Irving."

    Oliver's full media availability from Sunday afternoon is above.

