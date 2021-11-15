Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Watch: Highlights From Tennessee-ETSU

    Tennessee basketball secured their second win of the year against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Watch highlights from the game below.
    Kennedy Chandler shined in the Vols win against ETSU, but Olivier Nkamhoua stole the show with 23 points and eight rebounds in a career day. Nkamhoua, Chandler and Justin Powell frequent Tennessee's highlight reel against ETSU, as the Auburn transfer drilled three triples in the victory.

    The Vols' full highlight reel against the Buccaneers is below. 

    Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

    Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

    You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

    Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

    Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

