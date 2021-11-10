Watch: Highlights From Tennessee's Record-Setting Opening Night Performance Against UT-Martin

After a slow start against UT-Martin, Rick Barnes's team got to work in the second half and cruised to a 28-point victory over the Skyhawks. The effort was propelled by a record-setting night from beyond the arc as Tennessee buried 17 three-pointers. You can watch the highlights in the tweet below courtesy of Tennessee.

Tennessee guards Santiago Vescovi and Kennedy Chandler combined for 10 of the three-pointers with Vescovi converting six attempts and Chandler going perfect on all four of his tries.

Following the game, Barnes was highly complimentary of his sensation freshman.

“We know offensively that he’s electric," said Barnes. "He can do a lot of things. He’s learning how to run a system. Defensively, he’s learning that there are a lot of guys that have the ability to go by him. Tonight, defensively, he was reaching and lunging. We did that as a group and were giving straight-line drives. We came into the game wanting to defend the 3-point line. We think it’s really important when we play certain teams that we do that. Talking about Kennedy, at half court, he let a guy drive from half court and go dunk the ball because he lunged. With that said, I don’t have any idea—well, I do because I saw it on film at halftime—where our help side defense was there. We have to be able to defend the 3-point line, plus help and recover back. He’s got to continue to get himself in elite shape mentally. He’s there physically. It’s just continuing to learn how to fight harder when he’s tired. We still want a quicker pace out of him on the offensive end. We just think that if we can get him going in the open court with people backing up. That’s when he becomes really lethal and he hasn’t done that yet.”

Tennessee's next game will be on Sunday at noon ET against ETSU at Thompson-Boling Arena.