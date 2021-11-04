Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Watch: Olivier Tennessee Power Forward Nkamhoua Talks to Media

    The Vols' junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua met with the media during Thursday's press conference to discuss his improvements from last season, teammates growth, three-point shooting and more.
    The Vols' men's basketball team held their first official game Saturday in an exhibition against Lenoir Rhyne, winning 103-62. In that game, junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua got the start and scored 12 points, making five of seven field goals and shooting one of three from beyond the arc. 

    Nkamhoua figures to see a substantial number of minutes for the Vols on the floor this season, especially towards the beginning as newcomers become more acclimated to the rigors of the regular season as well as the Rick Barnes system. 

    The Finland native Nkamhoua discussed the newcomers' impacts so far this season, how he has grown as a player and leader, the fans and more during his availability on Thursday. 

    The full video of Nkamhoua's presser is above.

