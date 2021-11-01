Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Watch: Pair of Basketball Newcomers Talk UT Atmosphere, Upcoming Season

    Freshmen Lakai Zeigler and Jahmai Mashack met with VR2 for short interviews during the men's basketball media day
    Author:

    Continuing coverage from the Vols men's basketball media day, watch newcomers Jahmai Mashack and Zakai Zeigler talk the Rocky Top atmosphere, Rick Barnes' impact and excitations for their first season with UT.

    The interviews with Mashack and Zeigler are below:

    Jahmai Mashack; Freshman Shooting Guard

    Zakai Zeigler; Freshman Point Guard

    Mashack, a wing from Fontana, California figures to start the season on the bench with opportunity to earn a good amount of minutes with the second team. Mashack has worked on passing the most in practice, and the Etiwanda product will join seven other newcomers on a Vols roster that has plenty of depth this season.

    One of which is Zakai Zeigler. 

    Read More

    The New York product in Zeigler came joined the 2021 recruiting class late for the Vols, but the freshman point guard has made his presence known in practice. Zeigler also logged 12 minutes in the Vols' 103-62 exhibition win over Lenoir Rhyne. 

    While Mashack and Zeigler will not start barring injury or high, high-level play during the season, the two freshmen are vital to Rick Barnes' depth on a team that has the talent to go deep in the SEC tournament and NCAA March Madness Bracket.

    Rick Barnes' press conference video from the Vols' media day is at the top of the article. 

