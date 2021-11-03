Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch: Pair of Coveted Freshmen Talk UT, Rick Barnes, Upcoming Season and More

    Continuing coverage of Tennessee's men's basketball media day, watch two of the Vols' most highly touted freshmen talk to VR2
    Author:

    When Tennessee basketball serves as the topic of conversation, Kennedy Chandler is on everyone's minds heading into the 2021-2022 season, as the five-star recruit looks phenomenal heading into the first game.

    There is another five-star newcomer on UT this season as well, and it is Clarksville's Brandon Huntley-Hatfield.

    The 6'9", 220-pound Scotland Campus product figures to serve as a key part on Rick Barnes' roster quickly, joining fellow freshman Jonas Aidoo as newcomer big man that will get many minutes on the court this season. 

    Jonas Aidoo is a four-star recruit from Charlotte, North Carolina that will likely play the five in Rick Barnes' system, sharing time with Uros Plasvic and possibly BHH or John Fulkerson at the position. 

    Read More

    Although Aidoo is not a five-star, his presence down low and solid shooting capabilities will keep the 6'11" recruit on the court plenty. 

    Aidoo and Huntley-Hatfield spoke to VR2 at the Tennessee men's basketball media day, touching on getting acclimated to Rocky Top, Rick Barnes' impact, excitations and more. 

    Watch Huntley-Hatfield's followed by Aidoo's availability below. 

    Brandon Huntley-Hatfield; FR; #2; PF/C

    Jonas Aidoo; FR; #0; C

    Video Credit: VR2 on SI's Jake Nichols

    Vols' head coach Rick Barnes' availability from the men's basketball media day is at the top of the article. 

    Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

    VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

    You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

    Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

    Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

    IMG_5790
    Men's Basketball

    Watch: Pair of Coveted Freshmen Talk UT, Rick Barnes, Upcoming Season and More

    2 minutes ago
    31A0FFDB-054D-4376-AA11-37C962FAE2A5
    Football

    Look: Tennessee Releases Depth Chart Heading Into Kentucky Week

    29 minutes ago
    FB_Practice_11_2_BRoll
    Football

    Watch: Tennessee Gets to Work Ahead of Kentucky

    5 hours ago
    Dayne Davis
    Football

    Tennessee OL Davis Nominated For Burlsworth Trophy

    8 hours ago
    IMG_4744
    Football

    Watch: Trio of Vols Meet With Media Tuesday

    20 hours ago
    IMG_4740
    Football

    Watch: Vols Assistant Coaches Meet With Media

    23 hours ago
    KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Head Coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
    Football

    Everything Josh Heupel Said to Kickoff Kentucky Week

    Nov 2, 2021
    Cade Mays
    Football

    Josh Heupel Provides Brief Update on Tennessee's Injury Status Ahead of Kentucky

    Nov 1, 2021