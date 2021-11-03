Watch: Pair of Coveted Freshmen Talk UT, Rick Barnes, Upcoming Season and More

When Tennessee basketball serves as the topic of conversation, Kennedy Chandler is on everyone's minds heading into the 2021-2022 season, as the five-star recruit looks phenomenal heading into the first game.

There is another five-star newcomer on UT this season as well, and it is Clarksville's Brandon Huntley-Hatfield.

The 6'9", 220-pound Scotland Campus product figures to serve as a key part on Rick Barnes' roster quickly, joining fellow freshman Jonas Aidoo as newcomer big man that will get many minutes on the court this season.

Jonas Aidoo is a four-star recruit from Charlotte, North Carolina that will likely play the five in Rick Barnes' system, sharing time with Uros Plasvic and possibly BHH or John Fulkerson at the position.

Although Aidoo is not a five-star, his presence down low and solid shooting capabilities will keep the 6'11" recruit on the court plenty.

Aidoo and Huntley-Hatfield spoke to VR2 at the Tennessee men's basketball media day, touching on getting acclimated to Rocky Top, Rick Barnes' impact, excitations and more.

Watch Huntley-Hatfield's followed by Aidoo's availability below.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield; FR; #2; PF/C

Jonas Aidoo; FR; #0; C

Video Credit: VR2 on SI's Jake Nichols

Vols' head coach Rick Barnes' availability from the men's basketball media day is at the top of the article.

