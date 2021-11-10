Skip to main content
    November 10, 2021
    Watch: Pair of Vol Veterans Speak on Tennessee's First Win of the Season

    Two starting Vols in Santiago Vescovi and Olivier Nkamhoua talked to the media following Tennessee's 90-62 win over UT Martin on Tuesday.
    Tennessee made a statement offensively against UT Martin, winning 90-62 and making 17 three-pointers to open the season. Defensively, there were some first half woes, but the proper clamp was laid down in the second half on the Skyhawks, and Tennessee pulled away to win in dominant fashion.

    Of the 17 triples made, Tennessee junior shooting guard Santiago Vescovi sank six on 11 attempts, and Nkamhoua drilled one early in the contest.

    Vescovi and Nkamhoua addressed the media following the Vols' win in the season opener, talking a new look offensive style, first half defensive woes, their thoughts on their personal performances and more.

    Vescovi and Nkamhoua's full post-game availabilities are below.

    Santiago Vescovi: JR SG

    Olivier Nkamhoua: JR PF

    Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes also met with the media following the win, and his post-game media availability is at the top of the article. 

