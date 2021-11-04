Skip to main content
    November 4, 2021
    Watch: Rick Barnes Addresses Media for Midweek Press Conference

    Tennessee men's basketball head coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Thursday to discuss the exhibition win over Lenoir Rhyne, player development, UT Martin and more
    Rick Barnes Thursday media availability is above, where the UT head coach discusses multiple players' growth, Lenoir Rhyne, UT Martin, fans in TBA and more. 

    The Vols open the season on Tuesday, November 9 against UT-Martin in Thompson-Boling Arena at 7:00 p.m. ET. 

