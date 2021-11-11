Watch: Rick Barnes, Victor Bailey Jr. Discuss Beginning of the Season With Media

During Thursday’s media availability, Tennessee’s men’s basketball team head coach Rick Barnes discussed takeaways from Tuesday’s 90-62 win over UT Martin, growth from freshmen, defensive tweaks and more.

Barnes full media availability is below.

After Barnes, the Vols’ senior power forward Victor Bailey Jr. addressed the media to talk Kennedy Chandler, the team’s three-point shooting ability and more. Bailey’s full Thursday media availability is below.

Bailey scored six points, three assists and two boards against UT Martin, and Bailey’s Vols will face off against ETSU on Sunday, November 14, at Noon ET.

