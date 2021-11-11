Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch: Rick Barnes, Victor Bailey Jr. Discuss Beginning of the Season With Media

    Tennessee's BasketVols earned their first win of the year against UT Martin, and with ETSU on the horizon, head coach Rick Barnes and forward Victor Bailey Jr. share their thoughts on the team during Thursday's media availability.
    Author:

    During Thursday’s media availability, Tennessee’s men’s basketball team head coach Rick Barnes discussed takeaways from Tuesday’s 90-62 win over UT Martin, growth from freshmen, defensive tweaks and more. 

    Barnes full media availability is below. 

    After Barnes, the Vols’ senior power forward Victor Bailey Jr. addressed the media to talk Kennedy Chandler, the team’s three-point shooting ability and more. Bailey’s full Thursday media availability is below. 

    Read More

    Bailey scored six points, three assists and two boards against UT Martin, and Bailey’s Vols will face off against ETSU on Sunday, November 14, at Noon ET. 

    Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

    Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

    You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

    Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

    Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

    Nov11_VictorBailey
    Men's Basketball

    Watch: Rick Barnes, Victor Bailey Jr. Discuss Beginning of the Season With Media

    23 seconds ago
    USATSI_17112151_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Volunteer Country on SI Podcast: Recruiting Updates, Tennessee-Georgia Preview

    3 hours ago
    KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Head Coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
    Football

    Everything Josh Heupel Said in Thursday's Press Conference

    4 hours ago
    FD39xWhWQAcZJdq
    Women's Basketball

    Overtime: Final Thoughts From Lady Vols Win Over Southern Illinois

    6 hours ago
    b1c5697a-449e-4b2d-89e2-f2c09a876f64.jpeg
    Women's Basketball

    Everything Kellie Harper Said After Lady Vols Win

    6 hours ago
    IMG_4993
    Football

    Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media for Final Time Ahead of Georgia

    6 hours ago
    7951B184-6E86-40B7-9C58-AB1F08095D15
    Football

    Look: Tennessee Announces Upgrades, Expansion to Football Facilities

    7 hours ago
    FDjzTJFWYAE85C6
    Football

    A Look at Tennessee's Latest Bowl Projections

    7 hours ago