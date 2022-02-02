Skip to main content

Watch: Tennessee Forward Olivier Nkamhoua Talks Shooting, Josiah-Jordan James and More After Vols Win

Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua addressed the media in a press conference setting after the Vols' 90-80 win over the Aggies. Watch below.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Following Tennessee's 90-80 win over Texas A&M in their return to Thompson-Boling Arena, forward Olivier Nkamhoua met with the media after his 15-point night, the highest point-total he's had since conference play began. 

Nkamhoua talked about his team's ability to rebound offensively after their poor performance against Texas and how he was able to contribute as a shooter. 

The junior forward also touched on his relationship with fellow junior teammate Josiah-Jordan James and how that has helped him grow as a player. 

Nkamhoua's entire post-game media availability is above. 

