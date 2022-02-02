Watch: Tennessee Forward Olivier Nkamhoua Talks Shooting, Josiah-Jordan James and More After Vols Win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Following Tennessee's 90-80 win over Texas A&M in their return to Thompson-Boling Arena, forward Olivier Nkamhoua met with the media after his 15-point night, the highest point-total he's had since conference play began.

Nkamhoua talked about his team's ability to rebound offensively after their poor performance against Texas and how he was able to contribute as a shooter.

The junior forward also touched on his relationship with fellow junior teammate Josiah-Jordan James and how that has helped him grow as a player.

Nkamhoua's entire post-game media availability is above.