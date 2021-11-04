Watch: Tennessee Power Forward Olivier Nkamhoua Talks to Media

The Vols' men's basketball team held their first official game Saturday in an exhibition against Lenoir Rhyne, winning 103-62. In that game, junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua got the start and scored 12 points, making five of seven field goals and shooting one of three from beyond the arc.

Nkamhoua figures to see a substantial number of minutes for the Vols on the floor this season, especially towards the beginning as newcomers become more acclimated to the rigors of the regular season as well as the Rick Barnes system.

The Finland native Nkamhoua discussed the newcomers' impacts so far this season, how he has grown as a player and leader, the fans and more during his availability on Thursday.

The full video of Nkamhoua's presser is above.