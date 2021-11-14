Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    Watch: Three Vols Talk to Media After Win

    Tennessee played complete basketball in a 94-62 win over ETSU on the back of Olivier Nkamhoua's performance in John Fulkerson's return. Watch Nkamhoua and Fulkerson's post-game media availabilities below.
    The Tennessee BasketVols secured their second consecutive win to improve to 2-0 on the young season. The Vols easily handled the East Tennessee State Buccaneers 94-62 in Thompson-Boling Arena, led by junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua's 23-point, eight rebound performance. 

    Sunday's game also saw fan-favorite John Fulkerson make his season debut against the Buccaneers, as the Kingsport native was unavailable due to a thumb injury against UT Martin. 

    Tennessee senior guard Victor Bailey Jr. also had a productive day off the bench, as the former Oregon Duck scored nine points in 21 minutes. 

    Bailey, Fulkerson and Nkamhoua all met with the media after Tennessee's win on Sunday, and all of their availabilities are below.

    F John Fulkerson (6pts, 10 rebounds, 3 assists in 22 minutes)

    G Victor Bailey Jr. (9pts, 2 assists, 3 steals in 22 minutes)

    F Olivier Nkamhoua (23pts, 8 rebonds, 26 +/-in 24 minutes)

    Nkamhoua, Fulkerson, VBJ and the rest of the Vols will take on the Villanova Wildcats this Saturday, November 20, at 1 p.m. ET where Tennessee has their first big test of the young season. 

    Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes' full post-game availability after the Vols' win over ETSU is at the top of the article. 

