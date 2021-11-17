Watch: Zakai Zeigler Shares Special Moment With Rick Barnes, Talks Villanova and Living in the South

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Watch: Zakai Zeigler Shares Moment With Rick Barnes, Talks Villanova and Living in the South

    On Tuesday, Vols' freshman PG Zakai Zeigler met with the media. Watch his full availability below.
    Tennessee freshman point guard Zakai Zeigler met with the media during Tuesday's availability. Watch Zeigler talk the difference between New York and Knoxville, Villanova and more, while also sharing a funny moment with Rick Barnes that shows the kind of relationships Barnes has with his players in the video above. 

    Zeigler and Barnes' moment by itself is in the video below. 

