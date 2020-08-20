SI.com
Grant Williams Comes Off Bench to Help Elevate Celtics Over 76ers in Crucial Playoff Match-Up

Volunteer Country Staff

Former Tennessee power forward Grant Williams came off the bench to help contribute to the Boston Celtics’ 128-101 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night — which improved the squad to 2-0 in the series. Williams, who played for the Vols for 3 seasons prior to entering the NBA waters, earned 9 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists. The former Vols standout also nailed a 3-pointer; racking up 21 total minutes in the match-up.

Williams has appeared in 69 games for the Celtics this season, and averages a total of 4-points per game. As a big man, the former Volunteer does most of his work in the paint; and has an average of about 3 rebounds per game. Despite the up-and-down rookie season for Williams, there is little doubt that his future is bright in Boston — as the Celtics are likely as confident in him now as they were when they first selected him as the 22nd overall pick in the NBA draft last off-season.

During his time at Tennessee, Williams earned a reputation as one of the best basketball players that has ever stepped foot in Thompson-Boling Arena. On Rocky Top, Williams earned 2019 All-SEC team honors from a multitude of publications— including Sports Illustrated — in addition to being named as the 2019 and 2018 SEC Player of the Year, as well as numerous other accolades.

Williams scored 696 points during his final season at Tennessee, the 6th most in the history of the program, and the most since Allan Houston’s 717 in 1991. The former Volunteer’s best game on Rocky Top likely came in Nashville against the Vanderbilt Commodores; when the Charlotte native earned 43 points, and made all 23 of his free throw attempts — helping the Vols snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in their first game as the No. 1 team in the country since 2008.

The Celtics’ next match-up against the 76ers will come on Friday at 6:30ET in Philadelphia. Vol Fans will likely be sitting at the edge of their seats, cheering on a generational talent in the NBA then, as well as for the remainder of the playoff season.

