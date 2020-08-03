Volunteer Country
Official: Tennessee forward Yves Pons returning for his senior season

Jake Nichols

After idling on the runway toward the 2021 NBA Draft, Tennessee power forward Yves Pons has officially elected to return to Knoxville for his senior season.

Earlier today, ESPN's Sean Farnham reported that Pons' decision was official.

Farnham then retracted his statement, saying Pons was "leaning" toward Tennessee but that the move was not yet complete.

Now, Pons' next step is set in stone: he'll be returning to Rocky Top after all.

Farnham broke the news once again.

The news would then be confirmed by Stadium's Jeff Goodman, after jokingly taking a jab at Farnham for having to retract his initial report.

This is huge news for a Tennessee team that returns John Fulkerson as a vital piece inside, but wouldn't have nearly the same post presence if left with a Pons-sized gap in the paint.

Nicknamed "Air France," Pons had a breakout junior season for the Vols.

He averaged 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, with at least one block in each of Tennessee's 31 regular-season matchups.

Pons also finished the year with 73 blocks, which ties C.J. Young for Tennessee's single-season record.

His 2.4 swats per game led the Southeastern Conference, earning "SEC Defensive Player of the Year" honors for the upcoming senior

As far as NBA analysis, Pons is described as "a physical specimen with an NBA ready body and athleticism. His speed, strength and explosiveness are in the top range in this year's draft.

The same scouting description listed Pons as "a work in progress" where basketball skills are concerned, so this year should be beneficial for the senior in nailing some fundamentals that could land him as a top pick next year.

Ultimately, this is a player that returns a wealth of experience and knowledge in Rick Barnes' system, making Pons an essential piece for a Tennessee team that should be fun to watch.

