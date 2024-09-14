No. 7 Tennessee vs Kent State Updated Injury Report
Updated Injury report for Tennessee vs. Kent State ahead of tonight's kickoff.
Tennessee heads back to Neyland Stadium for their Week 3 clash with the Kent State Golden Flashes, fueled by momentum from a dominant Week 2 performance. The Volunteers lit up the scoreboard with 51 points in their victory over former No. 24 ranked NC State in the Duke Mayo Classic. Tennessee's offense continued to shine, racking up 460 total yards. Leading the charge was SEC rushing leader Dylan Sampson, who posted 132 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava also delivered a standout performance, throwing for 211 yards, adding 65 rushing yards, while totaling three touchdowns.
Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report:
- Jourdan Thomas, DB (OUT): Suffered a season-ending injury during fall camp
- Emmanuel Okoye, DL (OUT): It was announced earlier this week that Okoye would have to miss the remainder of the 2024 season due to injury
- Cameron Seldon, RB (Questionable): Vols head coach Josh Heupel expressed optimism that running back Cameron Seldon would be available to play after missing Tennessee's game against NC State, Sheldon has been deemed questionable to play this week against Kent State and is expected to have limited availability if activated.
